Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Buckeye Partners L.P. were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,426,000. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Buckeye Partners L.P. by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 118,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Buckeye Partners L.P. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) opened at 59.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. Buckeye Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16.
Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.20). Buckeye Partners L.P. had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $810.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners L.P. will post $3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Buckeye Partners L.P. news, Director Barbara J. Duganier purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $58,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $523,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Buckeye Partners L.P. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Buckeye Partners L.P. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.30.
Buckeye Partners L.P. Company Profile
Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.
