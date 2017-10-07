BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE ABBV) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,155 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $589,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $705,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,276.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

