BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,086 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,807,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,176,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22,644.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,685,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,737 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 60.6% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,923,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,660,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,665,000 after acquiring an additional 722,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,000.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 783,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,149,000 after acquiring an additional 712,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE MA) opened at 143.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $99.51 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Mastercard had a return on equity of 74.92% and a net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their price target on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $712,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,567.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 91,107 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $11,824,777.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,570 shares in the company, valued at $22,138,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,668 shares of company stock worth $112,301,656. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

