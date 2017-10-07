BT Group PLC (BT) PT Lowered to GBX 320 at Morgan Stanley

BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 350 ($4.64) to GBX 320 ($4.24) in a research note released on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BT. Macquarie upgraded BT Group PLC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.78) price objective on shares of BT Group PLC in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.52) price objective on shares of BT Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded BT Group PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.44) price objective on shares of BT Group PLC in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.67.

Shares of BT Group PLC (NYSE BT) opened at 18.78 on Wednesday. BT Group PLC has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of BT Group PLC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BT Group PLC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BT Group PLC by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BT Group PLC by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BT Group PLC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BT Group PLC Company Profile

