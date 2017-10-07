BT Group PLC (BT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BT Group PLC earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1195328120877 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) opened at 18.78 on Friday. BT Group PLC has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BT Group PLC from GBX 350 ($4.64) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.17) price objective on shares of BT Group PLC in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.71) price objective on shares of BT Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.67.

