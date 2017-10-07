Brokers Offer Predictions for Owens Corning Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (OC)

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a report released on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2018 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Owens Corning (OC) opened at 79.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,626 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 243,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,071,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $102,851.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,866 shares of company stock worth $15,644,970. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

