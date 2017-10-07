Brokerages Set Materialise NV (MTLS) PT at $14.38

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Materialise NV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Materialise NV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Materialise NV to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Materialise NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Materialise NV alerts:

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ MTLS) traded up 9.20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,144 shares. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. Materialise NV had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. Materialise NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Materialise NV will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/brokerages-set-materialise-nv-mtls-pt-at-14-38-2.html.

Materialise NV Company Profile

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company engaged in the software industry. The Company is a provider of additive manufacturing software and of three dimensional (3D) printing services. Materialise NV incorporates of 3D printing experience into a range of software solution and 3D printing services, through which the Company seeks to form the backbone of the 3D printing industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.