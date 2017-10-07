Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (CROX) PT at $8.60

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $100,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Crocs by 79.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Crocs by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Crocs (CROX) traded up 0.93% on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 808,538 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $698.95 million. Crocs has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.33 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials.

