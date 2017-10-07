Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Target Price at $12.43

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE AU) traded up 0.53% on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 2,195,438 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.91 billion.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 11.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

