Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. BioDelivery Sciences International’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Sirgo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,322.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Sirgo sold 54,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $159,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,127 shares of company stock worth $1,142,798 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 632,853 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 112.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,471,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 777,941 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 56,550 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 127.2% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 601,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 336,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 488,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) traded up 1.69% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 740,497 shares of the stock were exchanged. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 million, a P/E ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.95.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

