Broad Run Investment Management LLC Buys 27,551 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 4.8% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $136,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,506,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,614,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,086,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,055 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 760.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,044,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,961,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/broad-run-investment-management-llc-buys-27551-shares-of-gaming-and-leisure-properties-inc-glpi.html.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ GLPI) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,408 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 141.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.