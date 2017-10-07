Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stake Lessened by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,547,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,921,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,893,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,746,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,457 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,066 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,581,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,119,000 after purchasing an additional 802,931 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) opened at 64.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $65.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb also was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 37,577 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 274% compared to the typical volume of 10,041 call options.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Vetr cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “long-term buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

In related news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $335,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stake Lessened by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/bristol-myers-squibb-company-bmy-stake-lessened-by-lee-danner-bass-inc.html.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.