Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378,937 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE BMY) opened at 64.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $65.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb also saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 37,577 call options on the company. This is an increase of 274% compared to the average daily volume of 10,041 call options.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Vetr cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.67 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hilliard Lyons cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “long-term buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $335,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

