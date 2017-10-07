Brightcove (BCOV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brightcove earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.1032976355735 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) opened at 7.325 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company’s market cap is $251.58 million. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Brightcove will post ($0.37) EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc is a global provider of cloud-based services for video. The Company’s products and services include Brightcove Video Cloud (Video Cloud), Brightcove Zencoder (Zencoder), Brightcove Once (Once), Brightcove Perform (Perform), Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (Video Marketing Suite), Brightcove Lift (Lift), Brightcove OTT Flow (OTT Flow) and Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite (Enterprise Video Suite), among others.

