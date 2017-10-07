Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) opened at 85.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post $2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $507,349.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,985.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $2,343,314.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,714.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,819. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73,144.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,743,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,798.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 692,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,404 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,056,000 after acquiring an additional 599,907 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,237,000 after acquiring an additional 410,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

