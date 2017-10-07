Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 17,541 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.61% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) opened at 19.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.40. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a mid-tier stock holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is HarborOne Bank (the Bank), a state chartered co-operative bank whose primary subsidiary is a residential mortgage company, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC (Merrimack Mortgage). The Company operates through two segments: HarborOne Bank and Merrimack Mortgage.

