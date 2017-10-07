Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 14,619 Shares of MBIA, Inc. (MBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of MBIA worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MBIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 714,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 139,455 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in MBIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,483,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MBIA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,442,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,451,000 after acquiring an additional 511,194 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MBIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 81,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MBIA by 28.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MBIA in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-sells-14619-shares-of-mbia-inc-mbi.html.

Shares of MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI) opened at 7.65 on Friday. MBIA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The stock’s market cap is $962.49 million.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MBIA, Inc. will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry. The Company manages its business within three segments: United States (U.S.) public finance insurance; corporate, and international and structured finance insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.