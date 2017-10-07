Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Renasant Corporation (RNST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Renasant Corporation worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Corporation by 28,180.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Corporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,410,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Corporation by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after acquiring an additional 247,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Corporation by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 736,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Corporation by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,273,000 after acquiring an additional 193,727 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael D. Shmerling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred F. Sharpe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,023 shares of company stock worth $375,621 over the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Renasant Corporation in a report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Renasant Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) opened at 42.66 on Friday. Renasant Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45.

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.43 million. Renasant Corporation had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant Corporation will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Renasant Corporation’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Renasant Corporation Profile

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance). The Company’s segments include Community Banks, which delivers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, equipment leasing, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities; Insurance, which includes a full service insurance agency offering all lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers; Wealth Management, which offers a range of fiduciary services that includes the administration and management of trust accounts, including personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, and Other.

