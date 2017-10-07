Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of The Andersons worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Andersons by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Andersons by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Andersons by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in The Andersons by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut The Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens cut The Andersons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ ANDE) opened at 35.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The company’s market capitalization is $1.00 billion. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The Andersons’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is -101.59%.

The Andersons, Inc is a diversified company. The Company conducts business across North America in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. The Company also produces turf and cob products, and has a consumer retailing presence. The Company operates through segments, including Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient and Retail.

