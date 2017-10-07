Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading diversified owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Jersey. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Instinet reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Boyd Gaming Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on Boyd Gaming Corporation from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.93.

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE BYD) opened at 27.62 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.39 million. Boyd Gaming Corporation had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 76,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,927,050.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,521. Insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 188,208 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 127,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming Corporation

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

