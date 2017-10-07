Numis Securities Ltd reissued their buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 1,275 ($16.91) price objective on the stock.

BVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,135 ($15.06) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Friday, September 1st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.80) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 1,041 ($13.81) to GBX 1,122 ($14.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 1,050 ($13.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.41) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,023 ($13.57).

Get Bovis Homes Group plc alerts:

Shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON BVS) traded up 1.92% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 600,540 shares. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 740.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,172.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.57 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,067.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 964.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities Ltd” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/bovis-homes-group-plc-bvs-receives-buy-rating-from-numis-securities-ltd.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

About Bovis Homes Group plc

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.