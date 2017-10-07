Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reissued their buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 1,275 ($16.91) price objective on the stock.
BVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,135 ($15.06) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Friday, September 1st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.80) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 1,041 ($13.81) to GBX 1,122 ($14.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 1,050 ($13.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.41) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,023 ($13.57).
Shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON BVS) traded up 1.92% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 600,540 shares. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 740.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,172.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.57 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,067.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 964.60.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.32%.
About Bovis Homes Group plc
Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.
