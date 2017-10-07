Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $127.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BXP. BidaskClub raised Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Shares of Boston Properties (NYSE BXP) traded up 1.49% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.92. 1,226,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $140.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.96 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post $2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 430,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Millie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millie Capital Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

