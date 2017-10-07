Shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

BOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BofI Holding in a research report on Wednesday. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Friday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get BofI Holding Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/bofi-holding-inc-bofi-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Shares of BofI Holding (BOFI) traded down 0.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 365,948 shares of the company traded hands. BofI Holding has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BofI Holding during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BofI Holding by 11.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BofI Holding during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BofI Holding during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BofI Holding during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About BofI Holding

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for BofI Holding Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI Holding Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.