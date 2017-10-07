BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $6.98 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Kansas City Southern as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $160,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $318,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,644.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $433,702.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at $531,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,522,510. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU) traded down 3.42% on Friday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,739 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.81. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $109.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Kansas City Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $6.98 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-takes-6-98-million-position-in-kansas-city-southern-ksu.html.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.