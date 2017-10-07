BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 678,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525,600,000.00, for a total transaction of $21,024,000,000,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 366,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $4,829,217.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,229,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,385,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,074,793 shares of company stock worth $21,024,000,026,636,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) traded down 0.82% on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,258,656 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock’s market cap is $12.53 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Summit Redstone reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

