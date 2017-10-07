BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,357 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco SA were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco SA in the first quarter worth $109,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco SA in the first quarter worth $114,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA by 1.4% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA by 10.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE BBD) traded down 1.55% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 7,722,924 shares of the stock traded hands. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco SA’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco SA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Banco Bradesco SA Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

