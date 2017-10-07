Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 20 Shares of American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL)

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its stake in American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,653 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 21,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) traded up 1.46% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,506 shares. American Airlines Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group, Inc. will post $4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.97.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Elise R. Eberwein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 312,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,003.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

