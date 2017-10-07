BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,563 Shares of Rogers Corporation (ROG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,563 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.75% of Rogers Corporation worth $231,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Corporation by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 153,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 116,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rogers Corporation by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rogers Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Rogers Corporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) opened at 136.96 on Friday. Rogers Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $138.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. Rogers Corporation had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rogers Corporation will post $5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers Corporation news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $545,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $347,031.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,749.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,466 shares of company stock worth $5,189,628 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Rogers Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Rogers Corporation in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Rogers Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Rogers Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Rogers Corporation Profile

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

