BlackRock Inc. Has $222.32 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,782,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.44% of World Fuel Services Corporation worth $222,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Corporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,809,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,586,000 after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Corporation by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,512,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Corporation by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,509,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 165,775 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Corporation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,855,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Corporation by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,700,000 after acquiring an additional 473,847 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Fuel Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of World Fuel Services Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, SVP Carlos M. Velazquez sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $231,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,946 shares in the company, valued at $571,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) opened at 35.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. World Fuel Services Corporation has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.95.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). World Fuel Services Corporation had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corporation will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Corporation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. World Fuel Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

World Fuel Services Corporation Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services.

