BlackRock Inc. Buys New Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NASDAQ:ATGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,058,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,924,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.67% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $316,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

In related news, insider John P. Roselli sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $79,094.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,682.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Dirst sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $106,062.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,328 shares of company stock valued at $384,138.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NASDAQ:ATGE) opened at 36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $40.70.

Adtalem Global Education (NASDAQ:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post $2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

