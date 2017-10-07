BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) versus OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) Head to Head Contrast

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are both financials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and OFS Capital Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A OFS Capital Corporation 1 1 3 0 2.40

OFS Capital Corporation has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.94%. Given OFS Capital Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OFS Capital Corporation is more favorable than BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of OFS Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of OFS Capital Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OFS Capital Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust does not pay a dividend. OFS Capital Corporation pays out 125.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and OFS Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust N/A N/A N/A OFS Capital Corporation 31.02% 9.43% 4.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and OFS Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OFS Capital Corporation N/A N/A N/A $1.08 12.11

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy. The Trust focuses on investing in sectors, including information technology, financials, healthcare, materials, energy and utilities. The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities or options on equity securities or indices or sectors of equity securities. The Trust invests amount of its total assets in foreign issuers. BlackRock Advisors, LLC is its investment advisor.

About OFS Capital Corporation

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities. The Company may make investments directly or through OFS SBIC I, LP (SBIC I LP), its investment company subsidiary. It focuses on investments in loans, in which OFS Advisor’s investment professionals have expertise, including investments in first-lien, unitranche, second-lien, and mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, on warrants and other equity securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC (OFS Advisor).

