BJ’s Restaurants’ (BJRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.03% from the stock’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 30.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $657.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 132,808.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,723 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,090.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 330,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,703,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,188,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,258.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 162,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

