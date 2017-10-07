Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) had its price objective reduced by Laurentian from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.30.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (BIR) traded down 3.64% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 2,800,775 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.65. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/birchcliff-energy-ltd-bir-given-new-c9-00-price-target-at-laurentian.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, insider Myles Bosman purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,692.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $116,783.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.