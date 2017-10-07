Bioverativ Inc (BIVV) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upgraded Bioverativ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Bioverativ in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioverativ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bioverativ currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) traded up 2.65% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 859,793 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41. Bioverativ has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $59.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bioverativ’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bioverativ will post $2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.19 per share, with a total value of $59,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,158.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis J. Paglia purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,843.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

