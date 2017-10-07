BioTime, Inc. (BTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BioTime in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BioTime (BTX) traded up 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,497 shares. BioTime has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 173,896 shares of company stock valued at $481,220 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 159.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 641,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 17.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 534,527 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTime during the second quarter worth about $431,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 125,833 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioTime during the second quarter worth about $380,000.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent stem cells and cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The foundation of its cell delivery platform is its HyStem cell and drug delivery matrix technology.

