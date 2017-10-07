News stories about BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioCardia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.420993344571 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ BCDA) opened at 0.47 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $215.17 million. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BioCardia (BCDA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.20” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/biocardia-bcda-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-20.html.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, formerly Tiger X Medical, Inc, is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System (CardiAMP). It focuses on the Phase III trial for CardiAMP in ischemic systolic heart failure.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.