Biglari Holdings (BH) vs. The Competition Head to Head Review

Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Restaurants & Bars” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Biglari Holdings to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biglari Holdings and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings $839.07 million $43.14 million 26.93 Biglari Holdings Competitors $2.04 billion $349.24 million -4.54

Biglari Holdings’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings. Biglari Holdings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Biglari Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Biglari Holdings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biglari Holdings and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings 0 1 0 0 2.00 Biglari Holdings Competitors 272 1548 2139 73 2.50

As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies have a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Biglari Holdings’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biglari Holdings has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari Holdings and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings 1.92% 3.15% 1.52% Biglari Holdings Competitors 1.89% 14.25% 1.82%

Volatility & Risk

Biglari Holdings has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biglari Holdings’ peers have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biglari Holdings peers beat Biglari Holdings on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Biglari Holdings

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants The Company’s segments include Restaurant Operations, First Guard, Maxim, Other and Corporate. The Company’s restaurant operations’ activities are conducted through approximately two restaurant concepts operated by subsidiaries Steak n Shake Inc. (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western). Steak n Shake is engaged in the ownership, operation and franchising of Steak n Shake restaurants. Western is engaged primarily in the franchising of restaurants. The Company’s insurance business consists of First Guard Insurance Company and its agency, 1st Guard Corporation. First Guard is a direct underwriter of commercial trucking insurance, selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. Its media business consists of Maxim. Maxim’s business lies principally in media and licensing.

