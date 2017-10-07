BidaskClub Lowers Envirostar Inc (EVI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Envirostar Inc (NYSEMKT:EVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Envirostar (EVI) opened at 23.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.67 million, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Envirostar has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envirostar by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Envirostar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Envirostar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envirostar during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Envirostar during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

Envirostar Company Profile

EnviroStar, Inc, through its subsidiary, Steiner-Atlantic Corp., distributes commercial and industrial laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers manufactured by others; supplies replacement parts and accessories, and provides maintenance services to its customers, and designs and plans turnkey laundry, dry cleaning and boiler systems for its institutional, retail, industrial and commercial customers.

