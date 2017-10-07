Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,110,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,915,600 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owned approximately 7.30% of Delta Air Lines worth $2,854,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,289 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,866,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 151,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 141,000 shares of company stock worth $283,440 and have sold 75,700 shares worth $4,171,150. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Cowen and Company increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) traded up 0.64% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 6,735,370 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

