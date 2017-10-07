Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Has $648,210,000 Position in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,180,897 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Liberty Global PLC accounts for about 0.4% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owned about 8.95% of Liberty Global PLC worth $648,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC by 2,739.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,167 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global PLC in the second quarter valued at $136,409,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,980,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,216 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC by 85.2% in the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,727,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC by 34.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,519 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Global PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Liberty Global PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS AG assumed coverage on Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $43.00 price objective on Liberty Global PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Global PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other Liberty Global PLC news, Director John C. Malone purchased 519,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,646,869.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 927,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,583,382.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone purchased 242,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $6,028,177.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 927,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,038,018.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 863,089 shares of company stock worth $21,146,691 and have sold 182,985 shares worth $5,994,738. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) traded up 0.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,153 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.63. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

Liberty Global PLC Profile

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

