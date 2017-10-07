BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,013,000 after buying an additional 171,704 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter worth $7,373,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,987,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,991,000 after buying an additional 107,323 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.6% in the second quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 176,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $1,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) opened at 103.84 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $4.13 billion. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company had used its cancer biology platform to develop four clinical-stage drug candidates, such as BGB-3111, BGB-A317, BGB-290 and BGB-283, as of December 31, 2016.

