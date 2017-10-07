Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEZ. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Beazley PLC from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beazley PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 373.75 ($4.96).

Get Beazley PLC alerts:

Beazley PLC (BEZ) opened at 482.70 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.51 billion. Beazley PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 351.68 and a 12 month high of GBX 527.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 483.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 474.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Beazley PLC (BEZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Numis Securities Ltd” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/beazley-plc-bez-stock-rating-lowered-by-numis-securities-ltd.html.

In other news, insider Martin Bride acquired 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £9,012.78 ($11,954.87). Also, insider Christine LaSala acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £74,932 ($99,392.49).

Beazley PLC Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.