Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing lowered revenue growth range for 2017 to 5-6% reflecting lower-than-expected sales rate in the third quarter. The company guides adjusted earnings per share between $2.15 and $2.25 for 2017. The commercial roofing market has been experiencing competitive pricing pressures recently. Year-over-year comparisons in the Southwest will remain difficult during the coming quarters and Eastern Canada will be impacted by competitive pressure; limited big project work and unfavorable weather. Beacon Roofing has underperformed the industry, year-to-date. However, Beacon Roofing's pending acquisition of Allied Building Products for $2.625 billion will catapult it to one of the largest public wholesale building materials distributors in North America. Beacon Roofing is also expected to benefit from the rebuilding activity triggered by the two back-to-back hurricanes Harvey and Irma.”

BECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) traded down 0.27% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. 860,272 shares of the company traded hands. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,873,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,807,000 after purchasing an additional 176,659 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

