Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Stake Lowered by Daruma Capital Management LLC

Daruma Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,620 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up approximately 2.9% of Daruma Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Daruma Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $49,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 36.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lloyds Banking Group plc raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.7% in the second quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ BECN) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. 860,272 shares of the stock traded hands. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

