BB&T Corporation (BBT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BB&T Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.482011381439 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. 3,154,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07. BB&T Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. BB&T Corporation had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BB&T Corporation will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

BB&T Corporation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.88 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BB&T Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of BB&T Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other news, insider Robert Jerome Johnson, Jr. sold 18,343 shares of BB&T Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $865,606.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 8,752 shares of BB&T Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $410,556.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,610 shares of company stock worth $2,618,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation Company Profile

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

