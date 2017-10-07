Commerzbank Ag set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS AG set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.55 ($142.99).

Get Bayer AG alerts:

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA BAYN) traded up 0.299% during trading on Friday, hitting €116.899. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares. The stock has a market cap of €101.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €111.88. Bayer AG has a one year low of €85.72 and a one year high of €123.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bayer AG (BAYN) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Ag Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/bayer-ag-bayn-given-a-124-00-price-target-by-commerzbank-ag-analysts.html.

About Bayer AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.