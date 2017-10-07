Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $16.40 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.25.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) opened at 194.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average is $169.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $130.48 and a 52 week high of $196.77.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.73 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post $14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 78.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

