Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2018 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group Inc. alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.73 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/barrington-research-brokers-increase-earnings-estimates-for-affiliated-managers-group-inc-amg.html.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.25.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) opened at 194.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $130.48 and a 12 month high of $196.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,505,000 after purchasing an additional 270,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,591,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3,178.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,334,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,973,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.