Barington Capital Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Macy’s Inc (M)

Barington Capital Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,056 shares during the period. Macy’s makes up 4.2% of Barington Capital Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barington Capital Group L.P. owned 0.05% of Macy’s worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 251.6% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 51.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 254.5% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Bryant purchased 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $199,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Vetr cut shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.02 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of Macy’s Inc (M) traded down 1.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 13,235,022 shares of the company were exchanged. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

