Barings LLC Maintains Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Barings LLC maintained its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology PLC were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology PLC alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ STX) opened at 33.79 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a return on equity of 81.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/barings-llc-maintains-holdings-in-seagate-technology-plc-stx.html.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. FBN Securities lowered Seagate Technology PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays PLC lowered Seagate Technology PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on Seagate Technology PLC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.72.

In other news, insider Philip G. Brace acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $33,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology PLC

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.